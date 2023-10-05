Autopsy Report reveals UNC professor killed on campus was shot 7 times

An autopsy report shows Doctor Zijie Yan was shot 7 times.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — An autopsy revealed that the UNC-Chapel Hill professor who was murdered on campus was shot seven times, according to affiliate CBS 17.

The report shows Doctor Zijie Yan was shot in the head, neck, hand, and arm.

Police said he was in his office when his student shot and killed him with a handgun in late August in Caudill Labs.

School officials said no one else was hurt.

90 minutes after the shooting, officers said they arrested the suspect Tailei Qi.

The deadly shooting sent the campus on lockdown for hours and canceled classes for days.

Dr. Yan was an associate professor in the Department of Applied Physical Sciences and has been employed at UNC since 2019. He left behind a wife and two children, ages seven and two.

Police said Qi is charged with first-degree murder and having a gun on educational property.

