UNC shooting suspect's attorneys argue he is unfit to stand trial

Tailei Qi appeared in Superior Court on Tuesday. His defense attorneys argued that he isn't mentally fit to stand trial.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The UNC graduate student accused of killing his professor made his first appearance in Superior Court on Tuesday.

Police said Tailei Qi shot and killed his professor, Zijie Yan, on campus. He's in jail without bond.

Qi's defense attorneys addressed his mental health during Tuesday's court proceedings, saying he is unfit to stand trial based on an expert's evaluation.

The state motioned to have him sent to Central Regional Hospital to be evaluated by the state, which the judge granted.

Qi will stay at the hospital until his next court date, set for November 14.

A grand jury indicted Qi on felony charges, including first-degree murder and bringing a gun on educational property.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.