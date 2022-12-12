x
Crime

Uncle charged with manslaughter after 4-year-old niece dies in crash on Freeman Mill Rd. Greensboro

42-year-old Asman Zahina is facing multiple charges after a wreck left his four-year-old niece dead.
Credit: Greensboro Police Department

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A little girl is dead and her uncle is facing multiple charges in connection to her death, according to Greensboro police. 

42-year-old Asman Zahinda is charged with involuntary manslaughter along with several other charges after a crash on Dec. 4

Police said Zahinda was driving north on Freeman Mill Road with his 4-year-old niece in the back seat. She was not in a child restraint seat. 

Officers said when Zahinda disregarded a steady red light, he ran into a family of three on Freeman Mill Road and Randleman Road. 

The family was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Zahinda and his niece were also taken to a hospital. Zahinda wasn't wearing a seatbelt and suffered from serious injuries. 

His 4-year-old niece did not survive. 

Greensboro police said Zahinda is charged with the following:

  • Felony child abuse
  • Misdemeanor child restraint violation
  • Suspended license
  • Not wearing a seat belt 
  • Running red light violation 

