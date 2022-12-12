Uncle charged with manslaughter after 4-year-old niece dies in crash on Freeman Mill Rd. Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A little girl is dead and her uncle is facing multiple charges in connection to her death, according to Greensboro police.
42-year-old Asman Zahinda is charged with involuntary manslaughter along with several other charges after a crash on Dec. 4.
Police said Zahinda was driving north on Freeman Mill Road with his 4-year-old niece in the back seat. She was not in a child restraint seat.
Officers said when Zahinda disregarded a steady red light, he ran into a family of three on Freeman Mill Road and Randleman Road.
The family was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Zahinda and his niece were also taken to a hospital. Zahinda wasn't wearing a seatbelt and suffered from serious injuries.
His 4-year-old niece did not survive.
Greensboro police said Zahinda is charged with the following:
- Felony child abuse
- Misdemeanor child restraint violation
- Suspended license
- Not wearing a seat belt
- Running red light violation
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.