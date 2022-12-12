Uncle charged with manslaughter after 4-year-old niece dies in crash on Freeman Mill Rd. Greensboro

42-year-old Asman Zahina is facing multiple charges after a wreck left his four-year-old niece dead.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A little girl is dead and her uncle is facing multiple charges in connection to her death, according to Greensboro police.

42-year-old Asman Zahinda is charged with involuntary manslaughter along with several other charges after a crash on Dec. 4.

Police said Zahinda was driving north on Freeman Mill Road with his 4-year-old niece in the back seat. She was not in a child restraint seat.

Officers said when Zahinda disregarded a steady red light, he ran into a family of three on Freeman Mill Road and Randleman Road.

The family was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Zahinda and his niece were also taken to a hospital. Zahinda wasn't wearing a seatbelt and suffered from serious injuries.

His 4-year-old niece did not survive.

Greensboro police said Zahinda is charged with the following:

Felony child abuse

Misdemeanor child restraint violation

Suspended license

Not wearing a seat belt

Running red light violation

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.