UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Buyer beware, holiday season scams are underway. Experts are warning consumers about Facebook Marketplace, which can lure people in with great deals -- but sometimes items can turn out to be fake.

“If somebody asks you for money upfront or ask you for any of your personal information, well then it's probably fraud,” Lt. James M. Maye, public information officer for the Union County Sheriff’s Office, said.

Maye says Facebook Marketplace allows users to buy and sell seamlessly, but with that comes risk.

“Facebook Marketplace is not a bad platform to use, I personally use it, several of our deputies use it," Maye said. "Just like everything else, you have to use a lot of caution."

Last week, the Union County Sheriff's Office arrested a 27-year-old man after a 911 caller reported being the victim of fraud while trying to purchase a refrigerator on Facebook Marketplace.

The man was advertising a refrigerator on Marketplace, then police said he scammed potential buyers out of their hard-earned money.

“Method of defrauding local residents was asking for online payments like Cash App, PayPal, Venmo," Maye said.

As Christmas shopping continues, it's important to be cautious in all transactions. Other tips include avoiding prepayment and making sure you have the product in hand.

Lastly, if you are buying or selling items online, consider making the exchange at the sheriff's office or police department.

“It also helps rule out fraud, if you tell a person, 'Hey we're going to make this exchange at the sheriff's office,' they’re probably not going to meet you and if they don’t, that’s your answer," Maye said.

Another tip, watch out for porch pirates stealing your packages. Maye encourages people to track packages, adding having a home security camera like Ring can be important in catching these criminals.