Police chase ends in crash on University Parkway in Winston-Salem

Officers said they were serving a warrant to a man before he drove off and started shooting at police.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was arrested after driving off from police, sparking a chase Tuesday. 

Officers said they were serving a warrant to a man before he drove off in the 3000 block of University Parkway. During the chase, the man fired several shots at officers before crashing the vehicle. 

No one was injured.

Police arrested the man.

The scene is now cleared. 

Winston-Salem authorities, along with federal partners, were attempting to serve a federal arrest warrant to a male who...

