COBB COUNTY, Ga. -- An unlicensed dentist left a woman with “irreparable damage to her tooth” after a botched root canal, Cobb County Police said Thursday.

The unnamed victim told police she’d had the root canal done at an illicit dentist’s office in Marietta.

According to a release, “the procedure was done improperly, causing irreparable damage to her tooth.”

An investigation revealed the illicit office had been practicing as far back as 2010 and “numerous victims” were found.

Authorities said two women, 35-year-old Bianca Zambrano-Blanco and 40-year-old Carolina Rojas Morales, were charged with a felony for practicing dentistry without a license. Morales was also charged with felony aggravated battery.

Police said an investigation is ongoing, and they’re asking anyone who had work done at the office or has information about it to call 770-499-3945.

