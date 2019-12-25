HIGH POINT, N.C. — Two people have been taken into custody in relation to an assault with a deadly weapon that occurred at 2305 Friends Avenue at 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the High Point Police Department said.

Officials would not identify the suspects but say a 16-year old black female, is in juvenile detention. The other suspect, a 20-year old black female, is in the Guilford County jail in High Point and being held on a $20,000 bond.

Police became aware of the incident when a High Point Police officer saw a woman calling help from a vehicle leaving the scene. The victim was injured and the driver of the vehicle was taking her to the hospital, according to officials.

The arrest was made within hours of the assault as a result of the victim and witness to the alleged assault cooperating with HPPD.

Police have not yet identified the weapon used in the assault. The investigation is still ongoing.

WFMY will continue to keep this story updated.

RELATED: Christmas Eve Shooting: Six people shot in High Point

RELATED: 2 killed in 24 hours in High Point