UPS driver killed in downtown Raleigh shooting: police

Stephen Joseph Bynem, 30, has been charged with murder in connection with Scott Wall’s death.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh police said a man who worked as a UPS employee has passed away after a shooting on Wednesday.

According to CBS affiliate WNCN, the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 600 block of S. East Street, which is between Lenoir and Worth streets -near the intersection with E. South Street.

Police said Dylan Scott Wall, 23, was the victim in the shooting.

WNCN reports Stephen Joseph Bynem, 30, has been charged with murder in connection with Wall’s death. He has been taken to the Wake County Detention Center.