GREENSBORO, N.C. — A UPS worker is accused of stealing property from the Greensboro UPS facility on Flagstone Drive.

Greensboro Police say 32-year-old Bradley Winfield Davis was arrested last week while at work. Police say they were tipped off by security personnel at the facility.

Police didn't have a dollar amount on the goods stolen, or further details on what was stolen.

Davis was charged with embezzlement, obtaining property by false pretense, and accessing computer or artifice to defraud.

He's in Guilford County Jail on a $100,000 bond.