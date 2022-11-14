University of Virginia alum reacts to deadly campus shooting

Ciandress Jackson heard the news this morning from fellow alumni

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Even though she now lives in Greensboro, Ciandress Jackson will always consider the University of Virginia her home.

"It was a beautiful experience, I actually grew up in Charlottesville as well so it was a community-oriented place definitely a type of place where you don't expect something like this tragedy that occurred today to unfold," Jackson said.

Jackson graduated from UVA in 2004 and maker her way back to Charlottesville for game days and alumni events. She heard the news of the shooting Monday morning from fellow alumni.

"For this to occur in Charlottesville where they've already gone through so much recently they've been in the news for other tragedies in traumatic situations this definitely hit very close to home," Jackson said.

She says she can't imagine how the students on and surrounding campus are feeling right now as they try to process what happened. She also thinks about the victims who had such bright futures ahead of them.

"They're kids. You know 18, 21, 22 years old and I'm sure whatever the situation was between them, whether it was personal whether it was a targeted situation, I'm sure it could've been resolved by other means for sure," Jackson said.

Jackson says she knows UVA has plenty of resources on campus for students to use if they need support.

"The student affairs office has always been tremendous and supporting students so there are tons of resources and I know that Moore will be announced as students deal with this grief in trauma from the situation over the next couple of days," Jackson said.

As someone who grew up in Charlottesville, she says she knows the community is strong and resilient. She encourages students and faculty to take as much time as they need to heal and remember why they chose to go to UVA.