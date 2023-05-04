Person dead after shooting at Lees Brass Taps Bar & Grill

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police say a shooting at Lees Brass Taps Bar & Grill back in April is now being investigated as a homicide.
Officers said 32-year-old Famous Mason died from their injuries Wednesday.
The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. on April 24.
No suspect information is available at this time. If you know anything call the Greensboro Police Department.
