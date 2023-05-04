x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Person dead after shooting at Lees Brass Taps Bar & Grill

The shooting happened on April 24 and the victim died from their injuries on June 14.

More Videos

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police say a shooting at Lees Brass Taps Bar & Grill back in April is now being investigated as a homicide. 

Officers said 32-year-old Famous Mason died from their injuries Wednesday.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. on April 24.

No suspect information is available at this time. If you know anything call the Greensboro Police Department. 

Related Articles

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Before You Leave, Check This Out