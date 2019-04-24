SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Wild video shows a Florida suspect playing a real-life game of "Frogger" on a busy highway before being arrested.

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said Randolph Moses, 28, got involved in a fender-bender near Sanford and ran. Law enforcement was looking for him because of a probation violation out of Duval County.

Deputies picked up his trail near Interstate 4. Aerial video shows Moses run across one lane of traffic, then climb over the median fence. Then he scrambles under a stopped semi and through oncoming traffic.

Finally, a deputy and a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer were able to corner Moses in a ditch and arrest him.

In addition to the probation violation, Moses was charged with hit-and-run with property damage, operating a vehicle without a valid license, resisting an officer without violence, fleeing and eluding police, and resisting an officer. He is being held on $9,500 bail.

