VIDEO: State Highway Patrol released video of trooper-involved fatal shooting

SILER CITY, N.C. — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol has released a video of a fatal shooting during a traffic stop.

The NC Highway State Patrol requested to release the camera footage from Trooper Rodney Cook’s patrol car.

The video shows Trooper Cook pulling over a Ford pickup truck for a seatbelt violation on Harmony Drive near Solo Drive in Siler City on May 30 around 4:37 p.m.

State Highway Patrol said during the stop, the driver, 21-year-old Mark Anthony Diaz of Staley, showed a gun, and Trooper Cook fired his service weapon.

Authorities tried to perform life-saving procedures until EMS arrived. Diaz was taken to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Trooper Cook was not injured during this shooting.

A passenger ran from the traffic stop but returned later for an investigation.

Trooper Cook, a 16-year veteran, was placed on administrative duty pending an internal investigation which is agency protocol in any trooper-involved shooting.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating this incident.

