WASHINGTON — Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District in Washington released surveillance footage outside of the Hilton Hotel in Dupont Circle that shows a large group of people attacking and beating two men from Hampton Roads.

The attack, itself, took place on July 14 around 1 a.m. The hotel is located in the 1900 block of Connecticut Avenue NW.

In the video, you can see the group approach from behind. One of the men heads into the revolving door of the Hilton. The other man falls to the ground as more than dozen people beat him and stomp on him.

Some members of the group also hit the first man when he stepped back out of the revolving door.

The incident report filed with police said the men who were attacked were Trey Plute of Newport News and Tony Robinson of Hampton.

According to the narrative included in the report, Robinson said he and Plute saw a group of "juveniles" at a corner. One of the people in the group screamed, "That's him!" while pointing at Plute. Robinson told the person, "That's not him. You have the wrong person."

Then, the group attacked.

Plute had injuries to his head and his left eye socket. Robinson had a swollen left eye. Both went to the hospital to be treated.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call them at (202) 727-9099 or text their tips to the department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or pepole responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.