YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — A courtroom brawl pushed back the sentencing hearing for a convicted killer Thursday in Ohio.

CBS affiliate WKBN reported two of the victim’s sons tried to jump Dale Williams as the family gave their victim impact statements.

Williams confessed to murdering his ex-girlfriend, Elizabeth Pledger, in 2017.

WKBN said both family members were arrested, and one had a Taser used on HIM.

