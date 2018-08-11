LUMBERTON, N.C. -- The Lumberton Police Department and the FBI have released new surveillance video that appears to show the SUV wanted in connection with the kidnapping of 13-year-old Hania Noelia Aguilar.

Hania was taken from her home on November 5. The surveillance images were captured at several areas near her home within minutes after her kidnapping.

The FBI says one camera near the entrance of the Rosewood Mobile Home Park shows video of the SUV leaving the park and turning left onto Highway 41/Elizabethtown Road in Lumberton.

Investigators are urging home and business owners with surveillance camera systems to call the tip line at 910-272-5871. They say any surveillance footage, even if it did not capture an image of the SUV, could be crucial in finding Hania.

An updated photo of the stolen SUV involved in the Amber Alert case.

The FBI says Hania was outside her home just before 7 a.m., about to go to school, when she was taken.

A witness heard her scream, looked outside, and saw a man wearing a yellow bandana force her into a family member's SUV that was parked in the driveway.

The vehicle is a green, 2002/2003 Ford Expedition with South Carolina license plate NWS-984. The paint on the hood is peeling and there is a Clemson sticker on the rear window.

If you have any information that can help investigators find Hania, please call 911.

There is a $15,000 reward for information that helps bring Hania home, and arrest her abductor.

