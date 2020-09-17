Video: Woman robbed at gunpoint while loading groceries in Walmart parking lot

Houston police are hoping someone can identify the armed robbery suspect.

HOUSTON — Houston police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the suspect who robbed a woman at gunpoint while she was loading her car with groceries.

This happened on Aug. 30, 2020 at about 1:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Walmart located in the 2700 block of South Kirkwood.

According to investigators, the woman claimed she was putting groceries in her car when a dark green vehicle (possibly a 2013 Toyota Rav4 with a spare tire on the front passenger side) pulled up behind her and a man got out with a gun pointed at her.

The man allegedly demanded that the woman give him everything she had. He then forcibly grabbed her backpack which contained her wallet and other personal items before getting back inside of his vehicle and speeding off.

The entire incident was caught on surveillance camera.

Investigators are hoping someone can identify the suspect who is described as a Black man who is between 25 to 30 years old. He is about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds.

At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a white shirt.

If you have any information on this case or the suspect, please call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case.

