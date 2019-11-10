HIGH POINT, N.C. — Community members held a vigil Friday night after two teenagers were shot in High Point on Oct. 9, killing one of them.

About 100 family, friends, and loved ones gathered for two hours at the intersection of Triangle Lake Rd. and Hickory Chapel Rd. in High Point. That's the same location that 17-year-old Kobe Manwarren was found with serious gunshot wounds.

The vigil included prayers for the two teenagers, and speakers issued a desperate plea to stop senseless killings in High Point.

The crowd released balloons in Manwarren's memory, and his younger brother was given a special gift-- a basketball signed by everyone in his school.

Manwarren's mother said she is distraught and heartbroken, grieving the loss of her son.

"I just miss him so much. And I wish I could have him back. But he's gone forever," said Jenn Manwarren.

Police have not made any arrests yet, and Manwarren's mother said she has no idea who would hurt her son.

"I'm not sure what happened. All I know is my baby didn't deserve this. He really didn't. He was a great person... I want all this violence to stop. It's not worth us parents having to bury our babies," said Jenn Manwarren.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday night when a silver 4-door sedan pulled up to a stop sign at the intersection. At least two people inside the car opened fire, shooting at least 30 rounds.

The gunshots hit Manwarren and another teenager, age 15.

High Point police arrived on the scene after a 911 call for help. Police said they performed life-saving measures on both teenagers and both were taken to the hospital.

Manwarren later died from his injuries.

Manwarren's mother told WFMY News 2 that her son had left to play basketball with his friends at the time of the shooting. She said Manwarren had a contagious laugh and his birthday is in 2 weeks.

High Point Police have not made any arrests in connection with this shooting, but the search and investigation are ongoing.

Information about the car the suspects were in has been shared by Crime Stoppers of High Point:

"It’s been described as a mid-2000’s silver, or champagne-colored, 4 door sedan. The driver was possibly a black male, late teens, with shoulder-length dreadlock style hair. Coincidentally, a silver Ford Focus was stolen from Bellemeade St several hours prior to the homicide (located under case report 2019-37940). It is unknown if these cases are related, however, stolen vehicles have been used recently in shootings/homicides. The stolen vehicle registration plate is North Carolina PMH-2915 (NC) and is entered NCIC. Police ask that anyone who locates this vehicle please contact 911 immediately."

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call High Point Crime Stoppers at 336-889-4000 or ask for Detective Blackman at 336-887-7834.

