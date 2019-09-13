GREENSBORO, N.C. — Friends and family are gathering in downtown Greensboro Friday night for a candlelight vigil, honoring 30-year-old Shamona Mosley. She was shot and killed by her husband, Eric Mosley, in the parking lot of Premier Federal Credit Union on Yanceyville Street.

Police say the two were legally separated.

The vigil is being held outside the International Civil Rights Museum. Friends and family will start gathering at 6:30 p.m. The vigil and balloon release will take place from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Police say Shamona was shot while still inside her car. Her husband then turned the gun on himself, according to police.

A flyer on the vigil says Shamona was the mother of four children.

WFMY News 2 will update this story as more information becomes available.