Deadly shooting, string of violence leads Greensboro bar owner to give up ABC permit, officials say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro bar owner gave up his ABC permit Thursday after a history of violence and a killing at his business, officials said.

The Alcohol Law Enforcement Division was contacted over the weekend after the Greensboro Police Department was called to Micheladas Merendero Sports Bar for a deadly shooting. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, the bar is known for numerous aggravated assaults and gang activity.

During ALE’s investigation, Luis Alberto Molina, 40, voluntarily surrendered his ABC permits, DPS said.

This is the second deadly shooting at a Greensboro ABC-permitted business in the last two weeks, according to DPS.