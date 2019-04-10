SAN DIEGO — A manhunt is over after police arrested a convicted serial rapist. The San Diego Police Department arrested and booked Dale Dulac on Friday at 1:42 p.m. He's currently being held at the San Diego Central Jail on Front Street. According to court documents, he's facing charges for vehicle theft and receiving stolen property.

Local and federal agencies searched for the violent man that was spotted in North County. At this time, police aren't saying where they found Dulac when they arrested him.

New York State Parole has confirmed earlier this week that a violent parolee-at-large and convicted rapist from the state was spotted in San Diego. The agency confirmed that on Wednesday, Sept. 25, Dale Dulac was at a bus station in San Diego. The 57-year-old has was seen in San Marcos.

The state parole agency said it was working with US Marshals to locate Dulac, who is a Level #3 sex offender. The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department also reported that they worked with the San Diego Fugitive Task Force to locate and arrest Dulac.

Prior to Dulac's arrest, one neighbor said Dulac was hanging out a 7-Eleven off of Melrose Drive and at nearby apartment complexes near Rancho Santa Fe Road on the border of San Marcos and Carlsbad.

"He's kind of buff - and the bald head," said the witness.

Niagara County Sheriff UPDATE: New York State Parole confirmed that on 09/25/2019, Mr. Dulac was at the San Diego, California bus station. New York State Parole is working with the US Marshals in locating him. WANTED...

On Sept. 20, Dulac violated his parole by leaving Niagara Falls, New York and an arrest warrant has been issued, local sheriffs reported.

Dulac is described as a while male, bald with blue eyes. He is 6’1’’ and 275 lbs. with multiple tattoos.

Dulac was paroled from state prison in October 2015, after serving over 22 years of an up to 35-year sentence, according to the Niagara Gazette. According to the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services website, Dulac’s previous convictions include first degree rape, sexual abuse and sodomy.

Dulac was sent to prison for raping a 28-year-old woman who picked him up hitchhiking June 14, 1992, the Associated Press reported.

Dulac reportedly abandoned the woman in the woods, drove off in her car and raped a 27-year-old woman in Niagara Falls within a 90-minute time period.

He had also previously served time for raping a woman in North Carolina.

Dulac is due back in court for arraignment on Monday, Oct. 7 at 8 a.m.