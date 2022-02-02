Virginia man shot and robbed, drives himself to a hospital

Police said a man was shot in the leg in Danville near the Bell Drive area.

DANVILLE, Va. — A Virginia man drove himself to a hospital after being shot in the leg in the Bell Drive area in Danville, V.A. on Wednesday afternoon, according to police reports.

Investigators said, around 3:15 p.m., a 57-year-old man arrived at a hospital to be treated for non-threatening-life injuries from a gunshot wound. The victim said a man jumped in his car demanding money. Then, the suspect shot him when he didn’t give him anything and robbed him of his things. The victim was then able to drive himself to a hospital.

Danville Police said they put all investigative efforts into locating West. Around 7:00 p.m., police were able to find West at a Chatelaine Avenue address. After surrounding the area, officers were able to arrest West without incident.

Detectives said 19-year-old, Terry West, has been identified as the suspect. West is facing the following charges:

Robbery

Malicious wounding

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony before 6:00 p.m.