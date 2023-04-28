Rockingham Co. deputies searching for Virginia man considered armed and dangerous

Rockingham County deputies are searching for Douglas Scholz, who they say is considered armed and dangerous. He was last seen driving a newer model Ford F-150.

EDEN, N.C. — Rockingham County deputies are searching for a Virginia man who is considered armed and dangerous.

The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a call about a domestic disturbance around 7:45 p.m. Thursday on Vintage Road in Eden.

Deputies said the suspect, Douglas Alan Scholz left the scene before they arrived. They said he was driving a dark blue newer model Ford F-150.

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

Detectives said Scholz is considered armed and dangerous.

Rockingham County deputies said the following warrants were obtained for him:

Felony First-Degree Kidnapping

Felony Domestic Violence Protective Order Violation

Eden deputies said Scholz lives in Martinsville, VA.

Anyone who sees Scholz or knows his whereabouts is asked to call 911 and report their location immediately; or the Rockingham County Crime Stoppers Tipline at 336-349-9683. Crime Stoppers tipsters remain anonymous and can receive rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.