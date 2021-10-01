Virginia prison officer stabbed during disturbance

An officer who's been serving for more than 20 years and a K9 are both expected to live after being stabbed Saturday evening.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia corrections officials said that a prison officer and a K9 were attacked and suffered serious stab wounds during a disturbance at a prison.

The Virginia Department of Corrections said that the attack happened on Saturday, Jan. 9 around 6 p.m. at Sussex I State Prison southeast of Richmond in the Waverly area.

The male officer, who has more than 20 years of service with the department, had six non-life-threatening wounds to the hand, arm and body.

The officer was treated and released at a local hospital.