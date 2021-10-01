x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

Crime

Virginia prison officer stabbed during disturbance

An officer who's been serving for more than 20 years and a K9 are both expected to live after being stabbed Saturday evening.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia corrections officials said that a prison officer and a K9 were attacked and suffered serious stab wounds during a disturbance at a prison. 

The Virginia Department of Corrections said that the attack happened on Saturday, Jan. 9 around 6 p.m. at Sussex I State Prison southeast of Richmond in the Waverly area.  

The male officer, who has more than 20 years of service with the department, had six non-life-threatening wounds to the hand, arm and body. 

The officer was treated and released at a local hospital. 

A K9 officer came for backup and her K9 was stabbed and required surgery but is expected to live.

Related Articles