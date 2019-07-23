SPRINGFIELD, Va. — A Virginia therapist pleaded guilty on Tuesday to raping and impregnating two clients with disabilities.

Sixty-year-old Bernard Betts-King worked at the MLVE Community center in Springfield, Va.

When confronted with the evidence prosecutors said Betts-King claimed the women 'came on to him,' but attorneys said both victims had the intellectual ability of children and neither had been taught about sex.

Both women became pregnant and had babies. Court documents show there is overwhelming evidence Betts-King is the father.

