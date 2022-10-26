Father of teen who drowned in Lucky Peak Reservoir charged with felonies

Ada County authorities allege that Vyla M. Sichulailuck was under the influence while driving a Jet Ski when his 16-year-old son fell into the lake.

BOISE, Idaho — The father of a teen who drowned in July after falling off a watercraft on Lucky Peak Reservoir is facing felony charges.

The Ada County Prosecutor’s Office alleges that Vyla Mou Sichulailuck, 36, of Boise, was operating a Jet Ski while under the influence of alcohol on July 18, the day his 16-year-old son, Bobby Sichulailuck, fell off the Jet Ski and drowned. The teen’s body was found on Aug. 3.

Vyla Sichulailuck is charged with two counts of felony injury to a child. One count relates to transporting a minor while under the influence; the other alleges that neither he nor his son wore a lifejacket while on the watercraft.

Court records indicate an arrest warrant was issued on Sept. 9. Sichulailuck turned himself in Monday and was released after he posted a $10,000 surety bond, Ada County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Patrick Orr said.

Sichulailuck is out of jail and on unsupervised release before his preliminary hearing, which is set for the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the Ada County Courthouse.

