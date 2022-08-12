Wake County deputy shot, killed in line of duty, Raleigh police investigating

Wake County deputies and Raleigh police are investigating the shooting.

RALEIGH, N.C. — A deputy was shot and killed in Wake County Thursday night.

Our news partners in Raleigh, WNCN, talked with Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker about the situation. He said the shooting happened after 11 p.m. near Battle Bridge and Auburn Knightdale roads.

"It breaks my heart to have to report that a member of this office was fatally wounded," Sheriff Baker said. "We will find who's responsible."

Sheriff Baker asked for prayers and patience as they investigate what happened.

This shooting happened just a day after a man shot and injured Caswell County deputy Arran Tyndall while he serving domestic violence papers.