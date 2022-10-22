Wife of Raleigh police officer who died in mass shooting gives statement

Jasmin Torres, the wife of fallen officer Gabriel Torres gave a statement. The statement was released the morning of his funeral.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The wife of a fallen Raleigh police officer killed in last week’s mass shooting released a statement Saturday, according to CBS affiliate WNCN.

The shooting left five people dead.

“Today, we say goodbye to my husband, Gabe. On behalf of my family, there aren’t enough ‘Thank You’s’ in this world that I can say or write. Since the tragic loss of my husband, our family has received an outpouring of love and an incredible display of strength that has helped us get through this daily. My family and I ask for privacy as we continue to mourn our loss in the days to come. We are forever grateful for the support of the RPD family and the community.”

According to WNCN, the service was held at 11 a.m. at Cross Assembly Church.

