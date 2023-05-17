Suspect runs from police near Wake Forest campus, Wake Alerts write

Wake Alerts issued a final alert on the issue stating Winston-Salem police have caught the suspect

WAKE FOREST, N.C. — Wake Forest University issued its first Wake Alert on Wednesday, May 17 at 6:57 p.m. warning students to avoid the area of Reynolda Village Trails due to police activity.

Wake Alerts is an emergency information service for Wake Forest students.

It was later revealed in another Wake Alert that the police presence was due to a suspect who fled from a traffic stop and ran towards Reynolda Village Trails. Winston-Salem Police were still looking for the suspect at 7:27 p.m.

Nearly 45 minutes later, WFU students were allowed to resume normal activity as police were no longer searching for the suspect on the Reynolda Campus. Wake Alerts report there was no indication the ever entered campus.

Finally, at 9:13 p.m. Wake Alerts issued a final alert on the issue stating Winston-Salem police have caught the suspect.

WFMY News 2 is still awaiting more information from WSPD.

