Walgreens on E. Market St. robbed at gunpoint in Greensboro

Police are looking for two men responsible for robbing a business on Halloween.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are looking for two men responsible for robbing a Greensboro business Monday night. 

Greensboro police said it happened at the Walgreens on 2913 East Market Street around 6:19 p.m. 

Two men walked into the business and took an unknown amount of cash at gunpoint before running off in an unknown direction. 

Police said one man was wearing a blue hoodie while the other one was wearing a green hoodie.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. 

