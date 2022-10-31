Walgreens on E. Market St. robbed at gunpoint in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are looking for two men responsible for robbing a Greensboro business Monday night.
Greensboro police said it happened at the Walgreens on 2913 East Market Street around 6:19 p.m.
Two men walked into the business and took an unknown amount of cash at gunpoint before running off in an unknown direction.
Police said one man was wearing a blue hoodie while the other one was wearing a green hoodie.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.
