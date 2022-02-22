Walmart briefly evacuated during fight between 4 men and store worker in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said there was not an active shooter at the Walmart Super Center Tuesday afternoon.
Police said a fight occurred at the store on East Hanes Mill Road between a store employee and four other men. They said a gun fell out of one of the men’s waistbands and onto the floor during the fight. They said the gun did not fire. They said a suspect picked up the gun and then ran out of the store along with the others.
The store worker said he did not know the men involved in the fight.