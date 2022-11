According to a spokesperson with the Chesapeake Police Dept., multiple people are dead and injured after a shooting inside a Walmart off Battlefield Blvd.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — There was a shooting inside a Chesapeake Walmart on Tuesday night, involving multiple fatalities and injuries, according to a spokesperson with the Chesapeake Police Dept.

It happened at the Walmart on Battlefield Boulevard.

The spokesperson said it was a single shooter, and the department believes the shooter is dead.