BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Police are searching for a man tied to a Walmart parking lot stabbing of a 48-year-old woman.

According to Burlington Police, Jose Manuel Murrillo-Flores is the person of interest in the stabbing which took place Sunday, Oct. 6, on S. Graham Hopedale Road.

Police say Flores and the victim had previously had a separate domestic incident.

Warrants have been obtained by Burlington Police for the arrest of Jose Flores. He is facing charges for First Degree Murder along with several other charges to the assault.

Murrillo-Flores' location is unknown at the time, and the Burlington Police is actively seeking anyone with information regarding his location. You can call Burlington Police at (336)229-3500 or Alamance County Crimestoppers at (336)229-7100.

