HOUSTON — Police need the public’s help in tracking down three dangerous suspects who kidnapped a woman before raping her and trying to kill her.

They stabbed the victim several times, then tried to drown, suffocate and strangle her but somehow she survived the horrific attack.

Police say it started late the night of Wednesday, October 3, when the woman was abducted from the intersection of Rushcreek Drive and Northborough Drive in north Houston.

The victim was repeatedly assaulted as they drove to a wooded, swampy area nearby.

One of the suspects sexually assaulted her while the other two held her down.

The rapist is the one who stabbed her and tried repeatedly to kill her. The woman was in and out of consciousness during the attack.

They left her to die but she woke up hours later and was able to flag down a passerby for help.

Despite the terrifying ordeal, the victim was able to provide a good description of the rapist and the composite sketch has just been released.

He is a black male in his mid-20s, medium build with braided hair and a beard. He has a flames/fire tattoo on his neck and wore a gold chain.

There is no description available for the other two suspects.

They were in a dark, four-door sedan.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to these suspects. Tipsters should call 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit tips online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous.



