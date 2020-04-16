GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man wanted for murder in New York could be in North Carolina.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Jamaad Murphy. Investigators said he was indicted in December of 2019, for second-degree murder in the shooting death of Matthew Napoleoni

The FBI said Napoleoni was shot outside the “Made in Puerto Rico Latin Cuisine and Sports Bar” in Wallkill, NY.

He’s described as 5’10” tall, about 180 pounds, with a tattoo on his left arm that reads “Rachel.”

If you have any information call the FBI New York at 1-800-CALL-FBI or the New York State Police at 845-344-5300. Murphy is to be considered armed and dangerous.

