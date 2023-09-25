Nurse accused of stealing 600 vials of opioids turns herself in, police say

Burlington police said 39-year-old Lindsay Story is accused of stealing over 600 vials of medication and has since turned herself in.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Police said a nurse accused of stealing hundreds of vials of medication from her workplace has turned herself in.

Police said they were contacted by Authoracare, Hospice of Alamance in late August after discovering missing vials of medication from their facility.

Later, after an internal audit, Authoracare came back to the police and said one of their nurses, 39-year-old Lindsay Story of Greensboro was stealing the vials.

Story is accused of stealing over 600 vials of hydromorphone (or "Dilaudid") over a five-month period, from April to August. The opioid is used for pain management.

Police accused story of using her access to computers provided by Authoracare to falsify the medication distribution process, which allowed her to take more vials than was needed.

Police said there is no evidence of Story tampering with any patient's medication.

"During our investigations, one of our primary concerns was to make sure that the patients were taken care of and throughout the investigations. We found no evidence that they had any problems at all," said Burlington police investigator, Mary Somasundaram.

Somasundaram said they have not found any evidence that would suggest the vials are on the streets.

"Typically, in these types of cases if it's not something that's going to be sold out on the street, it's something that could indicate a substance abuse problem," Somasundaram explained.

Story is wanted for embezzlement of a controlled substance, with additional charges possible as the investigation continues, according to police.

Burlington police officers served her with warrants for her arrest and she received a $100,000.00 bond.

