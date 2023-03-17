Wanted offender arrested after chase, Forsyth Co. deputies say

Forsyth County deputies say 32-year-old Frederick Lee Caldwell III is facing a slew of charges related to this chase and prior offenses.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A 'violent' offender was arrested after a wrong-way chase in Forsyth County Friday morning, according to deputies.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said 32-year-old Frederick Lee Caldwell III, of Winston-Salem, had outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Around 8:40 a.m., deputies said Caldwell led them on a chase that caused multiple patrol vehicles to wreck. Deputies said they tried to stop him at a traffic stop on the 1600 block of Hartman Plaza Court.

When that didn't work, Forsyth County deputies said a chase was initiated. During the pursuit, they said Caldwell had a lack of concern for public safety and "intentionally" crashed into multiple patrol cars before driving the wrong way on Highway 52 South.

Deputies said he was stopped after crashing near Clemmonsville Road.

Forsyth County deputies then said Caldwell took off running from the crash site before they caught up with him and arrested him.

There were no injuries to bystanders or deputies as a result of the chase.

Caldwell was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries sustained during the crash, where he was later released and booked into the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center.

Caldwell III, of Winston-Salem, was arrested and charged with the following:

Felony Flee to Elude

Misdemeanor Assault on a Government Official

Misdemeanor Resist, Delay, and Obstruct a Public Officer

Misdemeanor Reckless Driving

Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana

Misdemeanor Driving While License Revoked

Misdemeanor Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Multiple Chapter 20 violations

In addition, Caldwell was served with multiple outstanding legal processes unrelated to the incident on Highway 52 South for the following:

Felony Larceny

Misdemeanor Assault on a Government Official

Misdemeanor Resist, Delay, and Obstruct a Public Officer

Misdemeanor Probation Violation

Misdemeanor Reckless Driving

Misdemeanor Speeding

Misdemeanor Possession of an Open Container

Misdemeanor Driving While License Revoked

Misdemeanor Driving While Impaired

Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana

Caldwell received a $538,000 secured bond.