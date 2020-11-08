Greensboro police close part of Highway 29 in search for suspect

Greensboro police said all southbound lanes of Highway 29 are closed between Gate City Boulevard and Florida Street as of Tuesday afternoon.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police have closed parts of Highway 29 Tuesday in search for a wanted person, according to investigators.

Police said all southbound lanes of Highway 29 are closed between Gate City Boulevard and Florida Street as of Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators are asking drivers to take alternate routes.

Greensboro police said they’ve closed off the street while they are searching for the suspect. Police did not say what the person was wanted for.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with WFMY for the latest updates.

If you have any information about the incident, contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

