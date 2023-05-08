Man who attacked a woman and child in Reidsville arrested, police say

Reidsville police said 56-year-old Samuel Galloway assaulted a woman and a child Thursday and has since been arrested.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Police said a Reidsville man accused of attacking a woman and child last week, was arrested Monday.

Reidsville police responded to a domestic dispute on the 600 block of Winstead Street around 4:30 a.m. last Thursday.

They found a woman had serious injuries to her upper body. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Three kids were in the home when the assault happened and one of them was also assaulted.

Reidsville police issued warrants for 56-year-old Samuel Earl Galloway.

With the help of the Caswell County Sherriff’s Office, he has since been arrested for the following:

1st-Degree Kidnapping

Two counts of Attempted 1st -Degree Murder

Assault with a Deadly Weapon with the Intent to Kill

Assault with a Deadly Weapon

This is an ongoing investigation.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.