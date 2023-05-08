Man who attacked a woman and child in Reidsville arrested, police say

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Police said a Reidsville man accused of attacking a woman and child last week, was arrested Monday.
Reidsville police responded to a domestic dispute on the 600 block of Winstead Street around 4:30 a.m. last Thursday.
They found a woman had serious injuries to her upper body. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Three kids were in the home when the assault happened and one of them was also assaulted.
Reidsville police issued warrants for 56-year-old Samuel Earl Galloway.
With the help of the Caswell County Sherriff’s Office, he has since been arrested for the following:
- 1st-Degree Kidnapping
- Two counts of Attempted 1st -Degree Murder
- Assault with a Deadly Weapon with the Intent to Kill
- Assault with a Deadly Weapon
This is an ongoing investigation.
