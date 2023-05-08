x
Crime

Man who attacked a woman and child in Reidsville arrested, police say

Reidsville police said 56-year-old Samuel Galloway assaulted a woman and a child Thursday and has since been arrested.

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Police said a Reidsville man accused of attacking a woman and child last week, was arrested Monday. 

Reidsville police responded to a domestic dispute on the 600 block of Winstead Street around 4:30 a.m. last Thursday. 

They found a woman had serious injuries to her upper body. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. 

Three kids were in the home when the assault happened and one of them was also assaulted. 

Reidsville police issued warrants for 56-year-old Samuel Earl Galloway. 

With the help of the Caswell County Sherriff’s Office, he has since been arrested for the following: 

  • 1st-Degree Kidnapping 
  • Two counts of Attempted 1st -Degree Murder
  • Assault with a Deadly Weapon with the Intent to Kill
  • Assault with a Deadly Weapon  

This is an ongoing investigation. 

