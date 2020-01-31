WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins man is being held without bond after a frightening incident Friday morning.

According to a news release, Houston County 911 took a home invasion call from the 500-block of Heritage Drive around 2 a.m.

Officers met with the victim who said she woke up and saw a man standing over her.

The man, identified as 57-year-old Charles Ray Arrington, then allegedly locked her in a closet while he went through her house.

The victim eventually freed herself from the closet and called 911.

As another responding deputy got close to the house, he spotted a man walking near the scene who matched the description from the victim.

The deputy spoke to the man, who they say had items belonging to the woman.

Based on evidence and witness statements, Arrington was arrested and charged with home invasion, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal trespass.

He is being held without bond.

Anyone with information about this case can call the Houston County Sheriff’s Office at 478-542-2080.

