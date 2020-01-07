Aggravated assault on Spring Garden Street leaves one dead, one injured

Police are investigating an aggravated assault on Spring Garden Street near Warren Street. One person has died, one person is injured, officials said.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An aggravated assault on Spring Garden Street in Greensboro has left one person dead and one person in critical condition, police said. The victims were shot, officials said.

Greensboro police said they have closed down a section of the 1600 block of Spring Garden Street next to the Corner Bar and across the road from the Sheetz.

The assault appeared to be targeted and there is no threat to the public at this time, GPD officials said.

This investigation is ongoing. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.