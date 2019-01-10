BURLINGTON, N.C. — A suspect has been identified in the shooting of 27-year-old Donald Watlington.

According to the Burlington Police Department, warrants have been obtained for the arrest of Miktu Williams, 26, for First Degree Murder.

His last known address was in the 600 block of Center Avenue in Burlington, however, police say his current location is unknown.

Donald Watlington was found dead from a gunshot wound to the back Monday in the 600 block of Center Avenue.

According to police, he was found on the sidewalk between two apartment buildings.

Anyone with information in regards to this investigation is asked to call the Burlington Police Department at 336-229-3500.

: US vaping illnesses top 1,000, death count is up to 18

: UNCG Bus Fire Result Of Mechanical Problem

: A beginner’s guide to flipping houses

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users