DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police had a strong warning for the 17-year-old suspect accused of shooting a 6-year-old boy with a stray bullet: "we are coming for him."

Police are urging the community to come forward with any information on Meshon Williams, 17, who they believe is responsible for the barrage of gunfire that left the boy, Z'Mari Mitchell, fighting for his life.

Authorities said it all started with a social media post.

On May 5, police said six women and a man went to a home in the 3500 block off Sweetgum Lane to "engage in a fight" over the post.

Once the fight was over, police said an adult came out of the home to confront the group and have them leave.

Police said the group piled back in the Dodge Durango SUV, and left. But once they were down the street, police said the driver, who they identified as Williams, stopped the car, got out, turned around and unleashed a total of 31 shots from a 9mm handgun at the home.

One of those rounds, police said, went into the living room and hit the 6-year-old. Police responded around 5:30 p.m. and emergency responders took the boy to an area hospital where he is still listed in critical condition.

"A 6-year-old is very innocent. He's inside his home, enjoying life and now he is in critical condition fighting for his own life," DeKalb Police Cpt. A.T. Mears said. "At 6 years old, that's something no one wants to see. It's just uncalled for."

They are now searching hard for Williams.

"We need this young man brought in, apprehended and we want to bring him to justice," said Director of DeKalb County Public Safety Jack Lumpkin.

In the press conference, Lumpkin said they know of places where Williams has been, but they need the community to step up and help police if they have any information.

"We want Williams to know we are coming for him. We're coming for those who are involved in these groups creating this violence," Lumpkin said. "But we need the citizens' support to find this young man so we can keep our streets, our neighborhoods, our community safe."

Police said they've identified the other people who were in the vehicle with Williams and are questioning them, but they need more.

"The challenge with keeping any community safe is the shared responsibility," Lumpkin said. "We depend on citizens, citizens depend on us."

Police said Williams could face aggravated assault and aggravated battery charges if caught. They say the 17-year-old doesn't have "significant" criminal history but is also suspect in auto thefts. They are working to arrest Williams, especially given the circumstances.

"This is the second child that has been shot in our community within the last 40 days or so. We simply will not tolerate this type of violence," Lumpkin said.

Police are considering Williams "armed and dangerous." If anyone has any information on where he is, they're asked to call police at 770-724-7850.

