x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

crime

Greensboro man shot and killed, police investigating

Frederick Elijah Green was found with gunshot wounds. Police want to know what happened.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police want to know who shot and killed a Greensboro man. 

They got a call about an unknown problem on May 19. At about 1:26 p.m. they found Frederick Elijah Green, 28, on West Wendover Avenue. He had been shot. 

Officers tried to save Green's life, but he passed away. 

There is no suspect information at this time, but police are asking for the public's help in solving the case. 

If you have any information you can call and report it anonymously to Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. 

Man wanted for lighting a 62-year-old homeless man on fire. Police are offering $25k for his arrest

Authorities identify bodies found under bridge overpass as stepsisters, rule deaths homicide

61-year-old found dead in Greensboro being investigated as a homicide: Police