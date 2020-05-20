Greensboro man shot and killed, police investigating

Frederick Elijah Green was found with gunshot wounds. Police want to know what happened.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police want to know who shot and killed a Greensboro man.

They got a call about an unknown problem on May 19. At about 1:26 p.m. they found Frederick Elijah Green, 28, on West Wendover Avenue. He had been shot.

Officers tried to save Green's life, but he passed away.

There is no suspect information at this time, but police are asking for the public's help in solving the case.