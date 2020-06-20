Woman shot during protests at Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was killed

Police said a woman was shot in the leg at the location and was in stable condition. Other details remain under investigation.

ATLANTA — Police say a woman has been shot near the Wendy's where a deadly officer-involved shooting occurred just a week earlier.

A spokesperson for the Atlanta Police Department said the victim was shot in the leg and is "alert, conscious, and breathing" though further details are still limited at this time.

According to a report Atlanta Police Officer Steve Avery, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of University Avenue at about 10:45 p.m., after receiving reports of a person shot.

Once they arrived, investigators found 24-year-old Mahima Dhesi, who told them she was at a vigil or protest in the area when a black male with a bald head who appeared to be randomly shooting when she was hit in the leg, Avery said.

He said that she was reported to be in stable condition.

Avery said that a witness told police that a white male and female in a vehicle drove up and started shooting at the crowd.

The shooting happened in the same area where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by an Atlanta Police officer. Brooks allegedly pointed a taser at the officers that he took during a struggle.

An alleged witness video shared on Twitter appears to show the scene. In it, several shots are heard and people are seen running. A short time later, someone yells that a woman had been hit by gunfire. The video shows a woman receiving treatment a short time later.

A man can be heard off-camera saying a bullet narrowly missed him and hit the victim instead.

The person who recorded the video said a protest was ongoing at the time of the gunfire and suggests the victim was a protester.

Officer Avery said that investigators are reviewing the accounts of the shooting and are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.