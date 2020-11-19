Convicted felon charged in crash that seriously injured 3-year-old girl

According to CMPD, Marcus Harris was wanted for an assault against a Fayetteville Police officer when he caused a crash in west Charlotte that hurt 4 people.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A convicted felon is facing new charges after police said he caused a crash that seriously injured a 3-year-old-girl in west Charlotte Wednesday night.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were notified of a suspect wanted for an assault several police officers in Fayetteville who was spotted in Charlotte. The suspect, 27-year-old Marcus Alonzo Harris, was seen driving a white Toyota Camry on the inbound lanes of the Brookshire Freeway near I-85 just before 10 p.m.

When drivers tried to stop Harris, CMPD said he sped away from officers. About a minute later, police said Harris caused a crash between two other vehicles that injured multiple people. Officers say Harris ran a red light and tried to make a left turn onto I-85 south when he caused a collision between his vehicle and two others.

Harris' vehicle caught fire and officers stopped to put out the flames and take Harris into custody.

CMPD said three passengers in a Mitsubishi Gallant suffered serious injuries. A 3-year-old girl in that vehicle also sustained life-threatening injuries. Each passenger was taken to a Charlotte hospital and the young child is in critical condition.

CMPD says the girl was not in a car seat or wearing a seat belt. A male passenger in the backseat of the vehicle with the young girl was also not wearing a seat belt, according to authorities.

The driver of a Chevy Cruze suffered minor injuries and is expected to be OK.

Harris is being treated for serious injuries he suffered in the crash. CMPD said he will be served warrants upon his release from the hospital. He will also face additional charges for the crimes he committed that led to the crash.