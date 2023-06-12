x
Woman killed in shooting on West JJ Drive in Greensboro, police say

Police said 41-year-old Susan Renaye Fox has died after a shooting on the 300 block of West JJ Drive.
Credit: TheaDesign - stock.adobe.com

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A woman died Monday after a shooting in Greensboro Sunday night, police say. 

Greensboro police said they responded to the 300 block of West JJ Drive on reports of an unknown medical problem shortly before 10:30 p.m. and found a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

A victim was taken to a hospital where she later died. 

Police identified 41-year-old Susan Renaye Fox as the victim in this deadly shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

