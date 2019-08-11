ALAMANCE, N.C. — A Western Alamance High teacher has been charged after investigators found indecent messages exchanged between a teacher and students.

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office said they received a complaint on Wednesday about a teacher having an inappropriate relationship with students. Investigators discovered on Thursday additional students also involved in the case.

Kenneth Ray Lockner was charged with three felony counts of Indecent Liberties with a Student. Lockner was placed in the Alamance County Jail under a $100,000 secured bond.

Investigators said additional charges are possible in the case. The Sheriff’s Office said they have information that other active students and former students were victimized as well. If you have any information call the Special Victims Unit at 336-570-6300.

