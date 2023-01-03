Eviction possible for Greensboro man accused of stabbing neighbors with box cutter

Neighbors are at peace following additional charges and a substantial higher bond for the man accused of stabbing two people.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Wednesday the man who allegedly stabbed two of his neighbors received additional charges and a substantially higher bond.

Patrick Cleary is now under a $1,015,000 secured bond. He is being charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

Cleary's initial bond was $15,000. Both neighbors and the Barber family were shocked to hear Patrick Cleary's bond was originally set so low.

This comes after he was accused of stabbing Teresa and Darryl Barber several times following a fight about where the Barber kids were playing.

WFMY News 2 spoke with a neighbor who did not want to show her face on camera or disclose her name.

She said the new charges and bond are giving her some peace of mind.

"It was very mindboggling to stay exactly beside somebody for five years who would have the mindset of doing something like that to anybody. It was scary but I don't live in fear, so it is what it is, it was time. I hate it happened the way it happened, but it was time for him to go," the neighbor said.

Teresa Barber said this isn't the first time they've had issues with Cleary, but it is the first time things have gotten physical.

She said she previously reported threats Cleary made towards them to the HOA.

WFMY News 2 reached out to the management company over the Barber's HOA but we have not heard back.

While Attorney David Daggett is not connected to the case, he says normally HOA's have laws which allow evictions in cases involving criminal behavior.

"In a homeowners association you would follow what is set up in those rules and regulations and bi-laws and typically there will be something in there covering threatening behavior, criminal behavior that sort of thing that allows to go through the process," said Daggett with Daggett Shuler Attorneys at Law.

Attorney Brian Edlin with Jordan Price Law Office is also not connected to the case. He said HOAs also cannot guarantee criminal incidents will not occur.

"There are things sometimes that property management companies and associations can do, but those powers are limited, and they really can't guarantee that incidents like this, outrageous incidents as the one you're describing, won't occur," Edlin said.

The Barber family and other neighbors say they do not want Cleary to continue living on the property if he were to bond out.