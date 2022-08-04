Must Watch Video | Man tries to rob food truck in Greensboro

The video shows the man with his face covered looking like he’s talking on a cell phone.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Another food truck was the target of a possible robbery Friday night.

Greensboro police said a man attempted to rob the Big Gay Food Truck around 7 p.m. on Spring Garden Street.

The video shows the man with his face covered looking like he’s talking on a cell phone. The attempted robbery suspect then goes to the side of the food truck and starts asking the chef questions about the food.

He asked, “What kind of food do you specialize in?” He then said, “Like, what kind of truck is it – soul food or seafood?”

After that, the video shows the suspect with a gun as he rushes the food truck. Soon after, the video captures the man running away. Police said the man got away without any money.

Police said the man is 6`1" tall and was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and a black mask.

Investigators have not said if this is the same suspect who robbed three other food trucks just days apart in Greensboro.

Police said in those cases the suspect is linked to all three robberies.

Investigators said the following robberies all appear to be related:

March 24: Taqueria el Torito was robbed at 10:20 p.m. on 2635 Randleman Road

March 25: Taqueria el Farito was robbed on 1611 East Bessemer Avenue at 8:51 p.m.

March 25: 123 Tacos was robbed on 2906 West Gate City Boulevard at 9:45 p.m.